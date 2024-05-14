West Bengal: Smuggler Killed In Gunfight With BSF On Indo-Bangladesh Border, Jawans Injured

Jalpaiguri: A suspected smuggler was killed in an exchange of gunfire with Border Security Force (BSF) on the Indo-Bangladesh border in Bhatpara Border Outpost area in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kazirul Haque (46), a resident of Bangamali Chaulhati area under Rajganj police station. BSF claimed suspected smugglers were found attempting to sneak into India by cutting the barbed fence late last night.

A BSF jawan of the patrol unit fired some rounds in the air to frighten away the miscreants but the latter opened fire on the jawans.

In a gunfight that followed, a few BSF jawans were injured. The incident took place at Bhatpara BOP area of 195 Battalion in Jalpaiguri district.

It has been learnt that the deceased Kazirul Haque has 12 cases lodged against him at various police stations and is identified as a history sheeter in Bangladesh.

According to BSF sources, the miscreants had initially pelted stones at the jawans and then resorted to firing. The BSF patrol team had to open fire in self-defence in which, one person suffered bullet injuries. He was taken to the Jalpaiguri Super Specialty Hospital by the jawans but doctors declared him brought dead.

BSF has informed the local police about the incident.