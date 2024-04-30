9 Naxalites Including 3 Women Killed in Encounter at Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

Bastar/Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh): Nine Naxalites, including three women members, were killed in a major encounter with security personnel in Narayanpur and Kanker area in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, police said. The spot is located on the Maharashtra border.

Earlier on April 16, the security force had killed 29 Naxalites in a major Naxal operation in Chhotabethiya of Kanker. Another major was carried out on Naxalites by security forces within a fortnight.

Where did the encounter take place in Narayanpur? This Naxalite encounter took place in Narayanpur. At 6 am, security forces had set out on operation in Abujhmad area. There was firing between the force and Naxalites in the forest between Tekmeta and Kakur villages here. DRG, Special Task Force and anti-Naxal team were involved in this operation. According to police sources, the team of security forces had started the operation in Abujhmad of Narayanpur from the night itself.

No harm to security force personnel: There is no harm to security force personnel in this Naxal operation. The force has recovered an AK-47 rifle and other weapons from the spot. Apart from this, a cache of ammunition and explosives has also been seized. Police said that the identity of the killed Naxalites has not been established yet.

"The force had left for Abujhmad area in the morning. There has been an encounter with Naxalites here. The bodies of the Naxalites are being identified. An AK-47 rifle and weapons have been found at the spot. Naxalites are more active during the summer season. 88 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters," said Sunderraj P, Bastar IG.

Home Minister congratulated security forces: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma has congratulated the security forces on the success in the Abujhmad encounter. Along with this, Vijay Sharma has asked the Naxalites to surrender. He has appealed to the Naxalites to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream of society.

"The state government led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai wants to resolve this issue through talks. If any Naxalite, big or small group, wants to talk through video call or mediator, we are ready and will provide better rehabilitation to them. We urge them to join the mainstream. We want peace and development in Bastar", said Vijay Sharma.

88 Naxalites killed so far in Chhattisgarh : With this incident, 88 Naxalites have been killed so far this year in separate encounters with security forces in the state's Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Narayanpur and Kanker, according to police.