Three IEDs Recovered, Defused in Jharkhand's Chaibasa

Chaibasa: In a major success for the security agencies in the anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand, the security forces have recovered three IEDs weighing 5 kg each in Pashchimi Singbhum district of the state, officials said on Thursday.

An official said that during the search operation being conducted against Naxalites in Pashchimi Singhbhum district, 3 IEDs of 5 kg each, previously planted by Naxalites, have been recovered in Vanagram Jimki Ikir area under Tonto police station. The recovered IEDs have been destroyed there with the help of the bomb disposal squad, the official said.

SP Ashutosh Shekhar said that the top leaders of the banned Naxalite organization CPI Maoist, Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu, Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahato, Sagen Angriya, Ashwin along with their squad members were reported to be roaming in Kolhan area in search of sabotage.

Following the intelligence inputs, a team of Chaibasa Police, Cobra 209 Bn, 203 Bn, 205 Bn, Jharkhand Jaguar and CRPF 60 Bn, 197 Bn, 157 Bn, 174 Bn, 193 Bn, 134 Bn, 26 Bn, 190 Bn, 11 Bn launched a massive search operation in the area.

As the security forces reached the suspected site, three IEDs were found planted there after which a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot. The BDS defused the IEDs through a controlled explosion. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident. Besides the three IEDs, items of daily use have also been recovered from the old Naxalite dump in the same area.

Sources said that since October 10, 2023, a joint campaign by various security agencies has been conducted in villages Kuida, Chhota Kuida, Maradiri, Meralgada, Hathiburu, Tilaybeda, border areas of Boyapaisang, Katamba, Bayhatu, Boroy, Lemsadih under Goilkera police station and villages Husipi, Rajabasa under Tonto police station against the Naxalites.

