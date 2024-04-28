Jammu and Kashmir: Village Defence Guard Dies in Gunfight With Terrorists in Udhampur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Village Defence Guard Injured in Gunfight With Terrorists in Udhampur

Police said an encounter took place when a patrolling team of police and VDG members confronted the suspected terrorists in Udhampur. Additional reinforcements of Army and police have been rushed to the are and a search operation is on.

Jammu: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in a firing incident in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight took place under the jurisdiction of Basantgarh police station after some suspected terrorists were spotted by a patrolling team of police and VDG members. The injured VDG died during treatment at a hospital in Udhampur.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that on receiving information about presence of terrorists in the area of Basantgarh police station in Udhampur, the security grid was activated. "In the morning, party of police picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights, where at around 07.45 am, a face off ensued between police party and a group of hiding terrorists. One VDG member was injured in the initial exchange of fire", a police spokesperson said.

Following the firing, the terrorists fled into the village while the patrolling team chased after them. The statement said that the Special Operations Group of police along with the Army and the CRPF parties have cordoned off the entire area and a massive operation is still underway to neutralise the hiding terrorists. Also, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area .

The injured VDG was admitted to a hospital, where he later died during treatment.

Read more

  1. Exchange of Fire Between Militants and Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora
  2. J&K: Worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in South Kashmir's Anantnag
  3. Army Foils Infiltration Bid Along LOC in Uri, 2 Terrorists Killed
Last Updated :Apr 28, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.