Jammu and Kashmir: Village Defence Guard Dies in Gunfight With Terrorists in Udhampur

Jammu: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) member was killed in a firing incident in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight took place under the jurisdiction of Basantgarh police station after some suspected terrorists were spotted by a patrolling team of police and VDG members. The injured VDG died during treatment at a hospital in Udhampur.

In a statement, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that on receiving information about presence of terrorists in the area of Basantgarh police station in Udhampur, the security grid was activated. "In the morning, party of police picket Sang carrying along with them VDG members proceeded towards Chochru Gala heights, where at around 07.45 am, a face off ensued between police party and a group of hiding terrorists. One VDG member was injured in the initial exchange of fire", a police spokesperson said.

Following the firing, the terrorists fled into the village while the patrolling team chased after them. The statement said that the Special Operations Group of police along with the Army and the CRPF parties have cordoned off the entire area and a massive operation is still underway to neutralise the hiding terrorists. Also, additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area .

The injured VDG was admitted to a hospital, where he later died during treatment.