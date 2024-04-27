Officer Among 2 CRPF Personnel Killed, As Many Injured in Manipur Militant Attack

Bishnupur (Manipur): Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were killed, and two others were injured after armed groups attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district early on Saturday, police said.

A police official said that a suspected Kuki armed group opened fire and threw bombs towards a Meitei village at Narayansena under Moirang police station and one of the bombs exploded inside the outpost of 128-battalion CRPF at Narayansena, injuring four personnel.

Sub Inspector N. Sarkar and Head Constable Arup Saini succumbed to their injuries later, and Inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Hussain with splinter wounds were taken to a nearby hospital. The official said that additional security forces were rushed to the areas and a massive search operation was underway to find out the perpetrators of the attack.

A senior police officer said that the militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. "It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF's 128 battalion," the officer said.

Man found dead after gunfight

Meanwhile, a gunfight broke out between two groups in Manipur, following which a 33-year-old man was found dead, police said on Saturday.

The gunfight happened at Sinam Kom on the border of the Kangpkopi and Imphal East districts on Friday night, they said. A 'village volunteer' who went missing following the gunfight was found dead on Saturday morning, they added. He was identified as Laishram Prem, police said. Security forces were deployed in the area to prevent a flare-up, they said. (With agency inputs)