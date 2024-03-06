Returning From Wedding, Five Killed in Car-Bus Head-on Collision in Haryana's Rewari

Sources said that the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony in Tatarpur village near Dharuhera town in Rewari when their car collided with a Roadways bus near Siha village on Mahendragarh Road leading to their death. The Roadways bus driver is absconding after the accident.

Rewari: In a horrific road accident reported from Haryana, five people returning from a wedding ceremony died after the car they were traveling in collided head on with a Haryana Roadways bus in Rewari district of the state on Wednesday March 6, sources said.

The deceased are said to be residents of Charkhi Dadri district. An official said that the road accident occurred this morning near Siha village on Mahendragarh Road in Rewari district of Haryana while the victims were returning from the wedding.

It is learnt that the victims were returning from the wedding ceremony held in Tatarpur village near Dharuhera town in Rewari district of Haryana when the accident took place. Hearing the loud bang at the time of the accident, nearby villagers immediately reached the spot and after hectic efforts took everyone out of the car and admitted them to the trauma center of the local hospital, where the doctors declared all five dead, an official said.

As soon as information about the incident was received, the local police team rushed to the spot. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. The driver of the roadways bus is absconding after the accident.

Police have also informed the family members of the victims about the accident. The family members have also reached the hospital. The bodies will be handed over to the respective families after a post-mortem.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely wrecked due to the impact of the collision.

