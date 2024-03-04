Three Children Among Five Killed in Telangana Car Accident

Wanaparthy: In a tragic road accident reported from Telangana, three children were among five persons killed while seven others were injured after a speeding car they were traveling in skidded off the road and rammed into a tree in Wanaparthy district of the state on Monday morning, sources said.

It is learnt that the accident took place on the Kothakota area national highway in Wanaparthy while the car was on way from Hyderabad to Ballari in Karnataka.

As soon as the information was received, the local police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. The injured were shifted to the nearest hospital while the bodies of the deceased were taken by the police into custody. The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rahman (62), Salima Ji (85), children Wasir Rawut (7 months), Busra (2), and Maria (5).

Doctors said that the condition of Samira (5), Hussain (10), Shafi, Qadirunnisa, Habib, Ali, and Shahjahan Baig, who were injured in the accident, is critical. Among them, Ali is being treated at Wanaparthy Hospital. The rest have been shifted to Kurnool for specialised treatment.

Police said 12 people were traveling in the car at the time of the accident indicating extreme overloading in the vehicle. Police said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident happened because the driver was driving the car under the influence of sleep.

The front of the car was crushed when it hit a tree at high speed. The police and L&T staff had to work for more than an hour to remove the bodies of the children trapped in it. The deceased and injured people are from Ballari district in Karnataka.

Police said that they had come to Hyderabad for a marriage proposal. The police said that they have registered a case into the incident while further investigation is going on.