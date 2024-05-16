'Let's Get Ready to Rumble': Trump, Biden Set to Debate in June, September

Washington DC(US): US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump are set for a heated face-off in June and September, as the two leaders eyeing their second White House bid have accepted the invitation for debate, that will set the tone for the final months of the 2024 campaign, CNN reported.

The first debate by CNN will be held on June 27, while the second debate will be held on September 10 by ABC News. President Biden confirmed that he has accepted the invitation from both CNN and ABC for the debates and threw the ball into Trump's park.

"I've received and accepted an invitation from @CNN for a debate on June 27th. Over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place," Biden said in a post on X. "I've also received and accepted an invitation to a debate hosted by ABC on Tuesday, September 10th. Trump says he'll arrange his own transportation. I'll bring my plane, too. I plan on keeping it for another four years," he said in a subsequent post.

Donald Trump, who is seeking his return to the White House after a sour exit in 2020, also accepted the invitation for debate. Making the announcement, he slammed "crooked" Biden calling him the "worst President" in US history.

"It is my great honor to accept the CNN Debate against Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT in the History of the United States and a true Threat to Democracy, on June 27th. Likewise, I accept the ABC News Debate against Crooked Joe on September 10th. Thank you, DJT!" Trump posted on Truth Social platform.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden challenged Trump for the debate in a video. "Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn't shown up for debate. Now he's acting like he wants to debate me again."

"Well, make my day, pal. I'll even do it twice. So let's pick the dates, Donald. I hear you're free on Wednesdays," the US President said as he taunted Trump. In a rather immediate response to the challenge.

Lashing out at Biden, Trump stated, "Crooked Joe Biden is the WORST debater I have ever faced - He can't put two sentences together! Crooked is also the WORST President in the history of the United States, by far." He attacked Biden over what he called a "highly destructive Open Border Policy, new and ridiculous EV Mandates, the allowance of Crushing Inflation, High Taxes, and his weak Foreign Policy."

Trump said he would like to see more than two debates and for "excitement purposes, a very large venue." "Just tell me when I'll be there. Let's get ready to Rumble!!!" the former President added in his Truth Social post.

Trump and Biden will be facing off in the presidential elections scheduled for November this year. While Biden is facing the challenge against some of domestic issues and his foreign policy -- particularly the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza; Trump is under the hassle of multiple criminal cases.