Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries

Published : May 8, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the Indiana Democratic and Republican primaries, marking the first time since 1912 that a former president and a sitting president will face off in the November 5 US presidential election.
Washington: President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have won the Indiana Democratic and Republican primaries ahead of the US presidential election in November.

Tuesday's win gives Trump, already the presumptive Republican nominee, another 58 delegates, according to US media reports. Trump, 77, was the only active candidate on Indiana's Republican ballot.

President Biden, also the presumptive Democratic Party candidate, won all 79 delegates in Indiana's Democratic primary. In Indiana, 81-year-old Biden's name was the only one that appeared on the ballot.

The race between Biden and Trump will mark the first time since 1912 that a former president and a sitting president will do battle in the November 5 election.

In that race, New Jersey Gov. Woodrow Wilson defeated incumbent President William Howard Taft and former President Theodore Roosevelt, NBC Chicago reported.

