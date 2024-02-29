14 Killed, 21 Injured as Pick-Up Vehicle Overturns in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori

A pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori, killing at least 14 people and injuring 21. The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am on Thursday.

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): At least 14 people have died and several others were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori in the wee hours of Thursday. According to police, the incident took place at Badjhar Ghat under Shahpura police station area limits when the affected people were retuning from a baby shower programme.

Soon after getting information about the incident, the police and other officials rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to community health center in Shahpura where they are receiving treatment, while the dead bodies were sent for post-mortem.

