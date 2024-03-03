6-year-old boy dead in road accident in Delhi, 2 injured

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

6-year-old boy dead in road accident in Delhi, 2 injured

A 6-year-old boy died in a road accident in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police said. The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus.

New Delhi: A six-year-old child died while his father and grandfather were injured on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police said.

They said police were informed about the accident around 5 pm. The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. His father and grandfather are undergoing treatment, the DCP added.

TAGGED:

accident in Delhiroad accident

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.