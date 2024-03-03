6-year-old boy dead in road accident in Delhi, 2 injured

New Delhi: A six-year-old child died while his father and grandfather were injured on Sunday when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the New Usmanpur area of northeast Delhi, police said.

They said police were informed about the accident around 5 pm. The motorcycle had been crushed under the front left tyre of the bus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The child, a resident of Brahmpuri, was rushed to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. His father and grandfather are undergoing treatment, the DCP added.