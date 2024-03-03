Three Killed as Car Loses Control, Collides with Truck in Delhi

By ANI

Published : 4 hours ago

Road Accident in Delhi

Police sources said that the car hit the divider after which the vehicle collided with a truck, killing three men and injuring four others on Sunday.

New Delhi:Three men died while four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in lost control and met with an accident.The police said on Sunday the car hit the divider, crossed onto the opposite carriageway, and collided with a truck in southeast Delhi.

The seven people in the car were returning from a wedding function in Faridabad when the incident occurred on the Badarpur flyover.The deceased were identified as Raj (21), Sanju (38), and Dinesh (22), all residents of Sanjay Colony in Okhla.

Police said that Ansul (18) was in critical condition while Neeraj (18), Ajit (28) and Vishal (28) were undergoing treatment. They all are also from the same locality.Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a police control room (PCR) call was received at 12:48 AM at Badarpur police station.

“On the Badarpur flyover, the Maruti Alto car driver lost control and hit the divider and then went on the opposite carriageway where it collided with one truck. All the seven persons were shifted to AIIMs trauma Center,” said the DCP.The DCP said that they all had gone to attend a marriage reception of their relative, Sohan Lal, a resident of Faridabad.

