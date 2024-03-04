Four Killed, Three Injured in Passenger Cab Accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban

Sources said that the passenger cab on the way from Maligam towards Ukhral skidded off the road at Abass Morh near Maligam due to slippery conditions leading to the death of four persons including the driver while three others were injured in the horrific road accident.

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir): Four persons including driver of vehicle were killed and three others sustained injuries after a passenger vehicle they were traveling in skidded off a road and overturned in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, March 4, sources said.

Reports said that a Tata Sumo vehicle bearing registration no JK19-1401 on way from Maligam to Ukhral skidded off the road at Abass Morh near Maligam due to slippery conditions and overturned. Four persons died on the spot in the accident including driver of the vehicle. Three others were injured in the road accident.

As soon as the local civil and police authorities received information about the accident, a rescue operation was instantly launched by police with the help of locals, during which the bodies were recovered and the injured persons evacuated to Primary Health Center Ukhral for immediate treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Ayoub Ahmed, 42, son of Abdul Aziz Bali, a resident of Nowgam, Abdul Waheed Bali, 45, son of Ghulam Mohd Bali, Anaitullah Runyal, 42, son of Abdul Rasheed Runyal of Panla Maligam, Driver Naveed Ahmed Chopan, 24, son of Ghulam Abbas Chopan of Chafkani Maligam.

Police have shifted the bodies to PHC Ukharal for legal formalities. The injured identified as

Irfan Ahmed, 20, son of Abdul Rasheed Hajam of Gujrarah Paristan, Nasir Katoch, 13, son of Mushtaq Katoch, a resident of Gandhri tehsil of Ramban and Zahida Banoo, daughter of Mushtaq Katoch, a resident of Gandhri Tehsil of Ramban.

Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case has been registered in police station in this regard for further investigations.

