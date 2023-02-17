Srinagar: Five people were injured in a road accident that took place on Friday morning in the Tangpawa area of Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police said. The injured include three women, two of whom are said to be critical. According to the police, the accident took place when a cab on way from Kokarnag to Anantnag collided with a load carrier near Tangpawa grid station in Kokernag.

After colliding with the load carrier, the cab overturned on the road. In the accident, five passengers were injured and have been shifted to GMC of Anantnag district for treatment. It is learnt that the condition of two women among the injured is stated to be critical. The injured persons have been identified as Shahida daughter of Ghulam Qadir, a resident of Khan Sahib Budgam, Darakhshan, daughter of Muhammad Amin, a resident of Nagaon, Juli, wife of Shabir Ahmed, a resident of Danvethpura, Shahid Ali, a resident of Kandiwara, Muhammad Iqbal, son of Muhammad Abdullah, a resident of Takiya Magum.

While the actual cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, it is believed that the accident was caused due to brake failure in the cab. As soon as the local people heard about the incident, they immediately rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. On receiving the information, the local police also rushed to the spot. The police registered a case and investigation is underway.