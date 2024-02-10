Violence over Madrasa Demolition: Curfew Lifted from Outer Areas of Haldwani in Uttarakhand

The Haldwani violence erupted over the demolition of illegally built Madrasa ( File Photo)

With the recent Haldwani violence that took place over the demolition of the illegal madrasa, more than 24 hours have passed and the curfew has been lifted in the peripheral areas of the violence hit Uttarakhand town, however curfew is still imposed in the Banbhoolpura that witnessed heightened tension. The restrictions are being selectively exercised by allowing locals to buy essentials and train movement has been resumed. More than 60 people have been reportedly injured and are being treated.

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Curfew has been lifted from the outer areas of this violence-hit Uttarakhand town, but it remains in force in the Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa on Thursday. Shops on the outskirts of the town opened on Saturday but schools remain closed.

"Patrolling is continuously being done in the affected area and the situation is under control," Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, A P Anshuman, who is camping in Haldwani, told PTI Videos. Five people involved in Thursday's violence have so far been arrested and three FIRs registered, the officer said. Internet services continue to be suspended to prevent rumours from spreading through social media platforms.

However, the residents of the Banbhoolpura area, where the curfew is still in force, are being allowed to buy essentials from time to time, the ADG said. The movement of trains up to Kathgodam has also been resumed, he added. No fresh untoward incident has been reported from anywhere, the officer said. Six rioters were killed in Thursday's violence, officials said.

More than 60 people were hurt on Thursday as locals hurled stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge in a police station, which the mob then set on fire. Seven people, including a journalist, were under treatment on Friday at three different hospitals. Three of them were said to be in a serious condition.

