Haldwani Violence 'Handiwork of Rohingyas, PFI': Former Uttar Pradesh DGP AK Jain

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh DGP AK Jain has described the violence during the demolition of an “illegally built” Islamic seminary in Banbhulpura area of Uttarakhand's Haldwani on Thursday as “very serious” saying that the violence was carried “at the behest of foreign elements” like Rohingya and PFI. “The work of removing encroachment was being done on the orders of the High Court. But, the way the atmosphere was systematically disturbed, petrol bombs were thrown, stones were pelted from the rooftops and the police station was attacked, it appears to be violence carried out not by any local citizens, but by Bangladeshis, Rohingyas or some other organisation, Jain said.

The former DGP even claimed that “PFI or an anti-national fundamentalist organization has some hand in this violent incident”. Former DGP AK Jain said that the violence was carried out “in a planned manner” in Haldwani. At least two people have died while scores of others including more than 100 police personnel have been injured in the violence.

The violence broke out during the demolition of an Islamic seminary which the local authorities claim was built “illegally”. Ex-UP DGP AK Jain said that the violence was carried out “as part of a coordinated conspiracy”. “Its planning was going on for a long time. In such a situation, it is very important to know who are living in that area of Haldwani. Have any Rohingyas and Bangladeshis also settled among them? Each one should be identified, house to house search should be done,” Jain said.

“Local citizens who have lived here for a long time do not create such violence. This violence has happened as if it was carried out in a planned manner by PFI and some anti-national organizations on the issue of NRC in Lucknow. The investigating agencies will have to find out who are the makers of petrol bombs and who keep illegal weapons. Because illegal weapons have been used in this violence,” he added.

“Strict action will be taken in this matter. Only then will this type of violence be stopped in future,” Jain said. Jain said that “this violence could also be the result of passing of UCC bill in Uttarakhand”. “To express their views against the Uttarakhand government, fundamentalist organizations like PFI have resorted to this encroachment and incited violence”.