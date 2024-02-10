Video purportedly shows Journalist's car 'vandalised' by BJP workers in Pune

Pune: A group of BJP workers threw ink and broke the windows of a car in which journalist Nikhil Wagle was travelling in Pune on Friday evening. A video of the incident purportedly showed BJP workers surrounding the car, throwing ink at the vehicle and breaking its windscreen and window panes with rods.

The mob was also heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Meanwhile, Wagle said in a post on 'X' that the meeting will take place come what may. He also informed that his team is currently surrounded by senior police officers.

"Friends, come what may, the meeting will take place. At present we are surrounded by senior police officers," the senior journalist said. Wagle also posted on 'X' about a talk-show on Friday at Pune's Nilu Phule Auditorium in which distinguished speakers such as actor-filmakerAmol Palekar, Asim Sarode, Reshma Ramchandra are slated to attend, apart from himself.

Earlier in the day, BJP workers were seen protesting against Wagle in Pune. The police were seen detaining the workers and taking them into custody. The workers were heard raising slogans in favour of BJP veteran LK Advani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi, earlier, announced that senior BJP leader and former deputy PM, LK Advani, would be conferred with the Bharat atna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Taking to the social media platform, PM Modi said the former Union Minister's contribution to the development of India was 'monumental'. "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," PM Modi posted from his X handle.