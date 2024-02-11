Man 'Murders' Wife after Watching CID Serial in Haridwar District; Arrested along with Accomplice

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) : Police arrested a man who was accused of murdering his wife after watching the TV serial 'CID'. The incident took place under the Manglaur police station limits in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand. The accused husband allegedly caused his wife's death by pushing her into a canal. The accused did that allegedly to get a loan of Rs 44 lakh taken in her name waived off.

According to police sources, on the night of 7 February, police had received information through Dial 112 that a woman had drowned at Canal Track Nasirpur. While one person has been saved from drowning. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation. After a few hours, the police recovered the woman's body from the canal.

On February 8, considering the incident as suspicious, the father of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police against his son-in-law for murder conspiracy. On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections and started investigation in the matter. Taking cognizance of the matter, Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobal gave instructions to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Murder to get the loan waived off: Police investigated the case and found out that there was a bank loan of Rs 44 lakh in the name of the deceased. The deceased's husband Atendra works in a flour mill industry in Jwalapur. For this work, husband Atendra has taken a loan of Rs 44 lakh in the name of the deceased. Police investigation revealed that Atendra also had an illicit relationship with a woman working in a bank.

Later, the police detained Atendra on the basis of suspicion. Police also interrogated Ajay Prakash, who worked with Atendra at Chakki Aata. Meanwhile, during interrogation, Atendra and Ajay confessed to the murder. Accused Atendra said that his female friend had told that the loan gets waived off after death. In such a situation, he planned to kill his wife, taking a cue from the TV serial 'CID'. The accused took Ajay along with him to commit the crime. In return he promised to give him Rs 5 lakh.

First made her drink alcohol: As per the plan, Atendra made his wife drink a lot of alcohol and took her to Haridwar forcibly in a car. The other associate of the accused, Ajay Prakash, also reached the spot on bike. Both of them again made the deceased drink alcohol on the way and then pushed her into the canal near Naseerpur.

Police said that to convert the murder into an accident, both the accused also threw the bike in the canal and dialed 112 and 108 for the ambulance service. Police said that legal action is being taken against both the accused as per rules. Police have also recovered the car used in the incident.