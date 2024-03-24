Uttar Pradesh: Mobile Charger Ignites Fire; 4 Children Charred to Death in Meerut

Four Siblings Die after Fire Breaks out Due to Short Circuit in Meerut

The incident took place when Johny and Babita, parents of deceased kids, were preparing dishes for the Holi celebrations at their home. After a sudden explosion at the mobile charging socket, a fire engulfed the bed and curtains. They received burn injuries while trying to save their children.

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Four children were charred to death after a fire triggered by a spark in a mobile which was being charged at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sarika (10), Niharika (8), Sanskar (6) and Kalu (4).

Johny and Babita, parents of the deceased children, also suffered injuries in the fire. Johny is said to be out of danger. His wife Babita is critical, and she is being referred to the AIIMS in New Delhi. "The children suffered 70 per cent burns, while the husband and wife suffered 50 per cent burns. Their relatives have been informed over the phone. The bodies are being sent for post-mortem," said Munesh Singh, Pallavapuram police station in-charge.

The probe is underway, the police added. Johny is a daily wage labourer, a resident of Sikheda, Muzaffarnagar, and lived at a rented house with his wife and four children. The incident took place when the couple were preparing Holi dishes at their home on Saturday evening. Four children were playing in another room where the mobile charger was installed.

Suddenly an explosion occurred in the mobile charging socket and fire engulfed the bed and curtains. Johny and Babita ran towards the room to save their children but they suffered burn injuries. Their elder daughter also tried hard to save her siblings, due to which she also got burnt in the flames. People nearby rushed to the spot to save them but could not.

