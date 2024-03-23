Five workers burnt alive in chemical factory fire at Jaipur's Bassi

Five workers burnt alive chemical factory fire at Jaipur's Bassi

The boiler exploded when the workers were working in the chemical factory. Five workers were burnt alive in the mishap which took place in Bassi police station area of Jaipur rural area. The police have kept the dead bodies of the workers in the hospital mortuary.

Bassi (Jaipur) : A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory located in Bainada area of ​​the district late Saturday evening, due to which five people died. At the same time, two others got burnt. On receiving information about the incident, Bassi police station and 9 fire tenders from Jaipur reached the spot. The firemen brought the fire under control.

The death of five people has been confirmed by the police. Meanwhile, the people burnt in the accident have been sent to Jaipur SMS Hospital for treatment. ACP Mukesh Chaudhary, who reached the spot, said that five people died by burning alive while two others got burnt in a fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Bassi police station area. The burnt workers have been admitted to SMS Hospital. The police reached the spot after the incident and took the bodies of the workers in their custody and kept them in the hospital mortuary.

Fire started due to boiler explosion: Shalimar Chemical Factory is operating in the populated area of ​​Bainada. In this factory, chemicals used in road and building construction are made. Police said that about 7-8 laborers were working in the factory on Saturday evening. Suddenly the boiler of the factory exploded, causing a fire in the factory. Quickly, the fire engulfed the factory. Five labourers trapped in the fire died on the spot. All the deceased are said to be local.

The fire was brought under control after a lot of hard work: Chief Fire Officer Devendra Kumar Meena said that seeing the flames and smoke, the nearby villagers gathered on the spot and informed the police. He said that the factory lacked a fire safety system to deal with emergency situations. The police is investigating this entire matter. The factory owner is said to be absconding after this incident, sources said.

Two days ago, a massive fire took place in Vishwakarma area of ​​Jaipur, in which a couple along with three children were burnt alive.

