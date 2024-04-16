Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed After Bus Collides with E-Rickshaw in Pilibhit

Pilibhit: Two brothers and their neighbour were killed after a speeding UPSRTC bus collided with an e-rickshaw here on Monday night, officials said. The bus driver absconded after the accident while a case has been registered by police.

According to police, the three have been identified as Haseeb, his brother Salim and Shakib. All were residents of Naugawa Pakdiya village under Sungarhi police station area.

The three were on their way to repair a broken down truck that was parked on Pilibhit Puranpur Highway. Suddenly, a speeding bus hit the e-rickshaw they were travelling in. After being hit by the bus, all three died on the spot. The bus had then hit a car but all passengers are safe, police said.

Following the second accident, the driver fled from the spot with the bus. On information from locals, a team from Gajraula police station reached the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem. The damaged e-rickshaw was also removed from the road.

It has been learnt that the two brothers worked as truck drivers while Shakib lives near their house. The news of their death has descended a pall of gloom in the locality.

Gajraula police station in-charge Rupa Bisht said that a case has been registered in connection with the road accident, which claimed three lives. The bodies will be handed over to the families after postmortem, Bisht said.

Police are examining the CCTV cameras of the area to ascertain as to how the accident occurred.