Odisha: 5 Dead, over 30 Injured after Kolkata-Bound Bus Falls from Bridge in Jajpur

Jajpur (Odisha): At least 5 persons were killed and over 30 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell off an overbridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday evening.

The bus carrying around 50 passengers had left Puri and was on its way to Kolkata. While crossing a flyover at Barabati on National Highway 16 in the district, the driver lost control over and the bus fell on the road below. The local people along with Fire Services personnel rushed to the accident site and started bringing out the passengers from inside the bus.

Some injured passengers were admitted in the district headquarters hospital and the critically injured persons shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, as per the initial reports.

A team from Dharmasala police station also went to the spot to regulate the traffic movement which was affected by the accident. While the bus has been badly damaged in the mishap, some people are feared trapped under the vehicle.

This is a developing story. More details will follow