Odisha: 5 Dead, over 30 Injured after Kolkata-Bound Bus Falls from Bridge in Jajpur

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 17 hours ago

At least 5 persons were killed and over 30 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell off an overbridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday evening.

At least 5 persons died and over 30 were injured after the bus they were travelling skipped from a bridge. Rescue operation is on and it is feared that some of the passengers might be trapped under the vehicle.

Jajpur (Odisha): At least 5 persons were killed and over 30 injured after the bus they were travelling in fell off an overbridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday evening.

The bus carrying around 50 passengers had left Puri and was on its way to Kolkata. While crossing a flyover at Barabati on National Highway 16 in the district, the driver lost control over and the bus fell on the road below. The local people along with Fire Services personnel rushed to the accident site and started bringing out the passengers from inside the bus.

Some injured passengers were admitted in the district headquarters hospital and the critically injured persons shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, as per the initial reports.

A team from Dharmasala police station also went to the spot to regulate the traffic movement which was affected by the accident. While the bus has been badly damaged in the mishap, some people are feared trapped under the vehicle.

This is a developing story. More details will follow

Last Updated :17 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pay to Post: X to Charge Money from New Users to Tweet; Musk Says ‘Only Way to Stop Bots’

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.