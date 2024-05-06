Uttar Pradesh: 2 Returning From Ram Mandir Burnt Alive in Car-Dumper Collision, 3 Injured

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 6, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

Car Collides with Dumper on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway (ETV Bharat Picture)

A Prayagraj-bound car carrying five persons was returning from Ayodhya Ram Mandir, when it met with an accident on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway. Two passengers were burnt alive while three others, undergoing treatment at Prayagraj Hospital, are stated to be in critical condition.

Pratapgarh: Two persons were charred to death and three others injured after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a speeding dumper on the Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway in the early hours of Monday.

Both the car and the dumper caught fire and flames could be seen coming out from the two vehicles. While two were burnt alive on the spot, three injured passengers were admitted to a nearby hospital, from where they have been referred to Prayagraj hospital.

The incident took place in Sonawa of Chilbila area under Nagar Kotwali when the five were returning to Prayagraj after visiting Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The car rammed into a dumper near Polytechnic College on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway. The injured have been identified as Akhil Sahu, resident of Chaktana under Naini police station area of Prayagraj, Satyam Sahu of Kareli Karera and Vivek.

The deceased are yet to be identified, police said adding that all five were on their way home in Prayagraj after Ram Lalla's darshan in Ayodhya. Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot after the accident.

An officer of the local police station said that the injured are in critical condition. The driver of the dumper fled from the spot while the two bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

