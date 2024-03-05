UP court terms IMC chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza as 2010 riots mastermind

Bareilly: A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly has named Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza as the mastermind of 2010 riots in the district. The Additional Sessions Judge, Fast Track Court-I, Ravi Diwakar has issued summons to Raza and asked him to appear before it on March 11 in connection with the case.

In March 2010, riots broke out in Prem Nagar police station area of Bareilly during Eid Milad Ul Navi procession. According to government advocate Suniti Pathak dozens of shops and houses including the police outpost were set on fire. It was alleged that Raza had given an inflammatory speech from the stage after which, the riots broke out.

A case was registered against 178 named people and thousands of unknown people by the then inspector of Prem Nagar police station, Karan Singh. Raza was arrested on charges of being the main conspirator and was later released on bail.

Since then, the matter had been pending in the court. While hearing the case, the court heard the statements of the witnesses and considered Raza as the mastermind.

On Tuesday, the court took cognizance of the case and issued summons to Raza. This apart, the court has directed to send a copy of an order to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for necessary action.

The court has also made strong remarks against the then commissioner, DIG, DM, SP and government officials.