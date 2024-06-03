ETV Bharat / entertainment

'She Would Have Been Lynched': Kangana Ranaut Condemns Mob Attack on Raveena Tandon

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Updated : Jun 3, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut strongly backs Raveena Tandon post-Mumbai incident, deeming it "alarming." The actor-turned-politician condemns road rage outbursts, insisting on reprimanding those involved.

Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon (ANI/ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for Raveena Tandon, who faced an attack on a Mumbai street. Kangana, on her Instagram Stories, described the incident as "absolutely alarming" and condemned the road rage outbursts, stressing on the need to reprimand those involved. She expressed concern that if there were more people in the opposing group, Raveena might have faced severe consequences.

On Monday, taking to her Instagram Stories Kangana extended support to Raveena and wrote, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour."

Kangana Ranaut extends support to Raveena Tandon (Instagram)

The Mumbai Police, during their investigation, found no evidence of Raveena's car colliding with anyone. A man claimed on social media that Raveena's driver hit his mother and Raveena started assaulting her when questioned. However, CCTV footage from the area showed that while women were close to Raveena's car, they were not hit. The video depicted a group accusing Raveena and her driver of assaulting three women.

The altercation occurred on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai on Saturday night, according to the police. Although no FIR was lodged, an entry was made in the station diary at the Khar police station. The incident escalated when Raveena stepped out of her vehicle to address the crowd and was allegedly pushed and hit. The viral video suggests that the actor was accused of being intoxicated and assaulting a woman.

Following the altercation, both parties visited the Khar police station and submitted written statements indicating no grievances against each other.

