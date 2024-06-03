'Just Wait And See, Results Will Be Opposite...': Sonia Gandhi Reacts To Exit Polls Predicting BJP Win

New Delhi: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said we are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what exit polls are showing, rejecting all the exit polls predicting a Modi 3.0, in unison.

"We have to wait, just wait and see," Gandhi told PTI in a media interaction, when asked about her expectations from the results scheduled to be announced on Tuesday.

"We are very hopeful that our results are completely opposite to what the exit polls are showing," she added.

Sonia Gandhi made these remarks on the sidelines of an event held at the DMK office in the national capital to observe the birth centenary of DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi. She also paid tributes to the late DMK leader on the birth anniversary.

Speaking at the event marking the 100th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi, Sonia Gandhi said, "It's my pleasure to be here with my colleagues from the DMK on the very auspicious occasion of the 100th anniversary of Dr. Kalaignar Karunanidhi."

"I had the good fortune of meeting him on many occasions, listening to what he had to say and benefiting from his words of wisdom and advice. I feel fortunate to have met him," she said and extended her best wishes to those present on the occasion.

Sonia Gandhi's remark on exit polls comes a day after the grand-old-party asking its workers not to lose hope over the exit polls.

Why Congress Asked Workers To Stay Focused?

The party has directed the workers to remain focused and be vigil during the counting.

AICC in charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pande told ETV Bharat that he has been in constant touch with the party candidates and workers since the polling ended on Saturday.

"I have asked them not to get disheartened over the exit poll predictions, which are manipulated. Instead, they should remain calm, focused and alert on June 4 when the votes will be counted. Before that, they should keep an eye on the strongrooms where the EVMs used in the polling have been kept,” he had said.

'Doubts Over Tinkering With EVMs'

The directive, according to him, is that the party suspects that some kind of tinkering with the EVMs may have taken place or may take place, before the counting begins on June 4.

The poll panel has barred the counting agents of the candidates at the counting tables on June 4, which compounds the fears that it had made the opposition parties suspicious. INDIA bloc leaders expect the Election Commission to ensure a smooth, transparent counting process.

The INDIA bloc had instructed all its constituents to advise the candidates and workers to collect Form 17 C from the poll officials to verify the exact count of votes polled published by the EC, and tally the same.

A Congress functionary said there was a delay of 11 days in the publishing of voting data of phase 1. The Supreme Court had to intervene, prompting the election commission to publish it. Subsequent publications of voter turnout showed an increase, leading to further doubts.

'INDIA Bloc Claims 295 Seat Win'

The Congress and other INDIA bloc parties have trashed the exit polls, claiming that these surveys were a work of "fantasy" and asserting that the opposition alliance will form the next government.

"This is not called an exit poll, but its name is 'Modi media poll'. This is Modi ji's poll, it is his fantasy poll," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had said on Sunday.

Congress leaders have said that the INDIA bloc will win 295 seats and form the government.

Asked how many seats the INDIA bloc will get, Gandhi said, "Have you heard Sidhu Moose Wala's song '295'? So 295 (seats)." (With Agency Inputs)