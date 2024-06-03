ETV Bharat / state

Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of BRS Leader Kavitha

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 3, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kavitha's custody after she was brought before the court as per a previous order issuing a production warrant against her. Kavitha is currently in judicial custody in two cases filed by the ED and the CBI related to the alleged excise scam.

Excise Case: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody of BRS Leader Kavitha
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, K Kavitha, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

On May 29, the court had issued production warrants for Kavitha and co-accused Chanpreet Singh in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) money laundering probe in the case.

After Kavitha was produced before the Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court on Monday, the judge extended her custody for a month.

Meanwhile, the judge granted bail to three co-accused persons — Prince, Damodar and Arvind Singh — who were not arrested but were named in the charge sheet.

Last time, the judge had taken cognisance of the sixth supplementary charge sheet filed by the ED, stating that there was sufficient material to proceed against the accused.

The probe agency had filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet on May 10, detailing further evidence and allegations against the accused in the case.

Official sources had said that the prosecution complaint has been filed under Sections 45 and 44 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and runs into over 220 pages.A total of 18 people have been arrested in the case so far, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Delhi CM Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, Kavitha, and others.

Last Updated : 22 hours ago

