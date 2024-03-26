UP Board 2024: Results Likely to Be Delayed by Week

Lucknow: The results of Class X and XII of Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (Uttar Pradesh Board) are likely to be delayed by a week, officials of the Secondary Education Council said on Tuesday. The development comes after teachers assigned to evaluate high school and intermediate examination answer sheets of the Uttar Pradesh Board boycotted work at 259 centres in the state since Saturday.

The protest was staged in response to the murder of Dharmendra Kumar, a teacher at Government High School, Manghav in Varanasi, who was killed by a police officer in Muzaffarnagar while delivering answer sheets for evaluation at a centre. A meeting of all the teachers unions of the state has been organised soon, sources said.

Officials of the Secondary Education Council said, “If the teachers continue the evaluation boycott, then there will be a delay in the evaluation of copies and then the result is expected to be delayed and released by April 15.” The teacher organisations held a meeting and sent a five-point demand letter to the Chief Minister through the UP Board Secretary on Friday. In the letter, they demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased teacher, a government job to a family member of the deceased, not to impose a duty on teachers to carry answer sheets from one city to another and a 33 per cent increase in examination remuneration.

The teachers announced the boycott as no decision was taken even after three days of the demand letter given to the government and the department. According to sources, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, considering their demands, has instructed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to decide on this matter.

Secretary of Secondary Education Council Divya Kant Shukla said that till March 23,83.46 per cent of the works have been evaluated in the entire state, while evaluation of 16.54 per cent of the works is left. He said that this will also be completed by March 31. The evaluation process started on March 16 at 259 centres in the state. In this, 3.1 crore copies were to be checked in the capital. This year, a total of 55,25,308 candidates, including 29,47,311, appeared in the high school examination and 25,77,997 in the intermediate examination.

Over 94,000 examiners have been appointed to evaluate 1.76 crore answer sheets of high school examination and over 52,000 examiners have been appointed to evaluate 1.25 crore copies of intermediate examination.

Read More