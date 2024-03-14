NEET UG 2024 on May 5; Online Applications Will Be Accepted till March 16

Kota (Rajasthan): The NEET UG 2024 examination is being organised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. NTA officials said online applications will be accepted till March 16.

The NTA also issued a notification on Thursday under which candidates will be able to make corrections in their online applications between March 18 and 20.

NTA has also given a facility to the students that they will be able to improve every information filled by them.

Career counselling expert Parijat Mishra of a private coaching institute in Kota said that the candidates have been allowed to make changes in all their uploaded documents.

"Apart from this, he or she can also change all the information which they have filled. NTA has done this for the first time," added Mishra.

Meanwhile, all the candidates will also be able to process Aadhaar re-authentication. This facility will be available to the candidates till 11:50 pm on March 20. Candidates will also have to pay a fee for the correction of some marked errors, including gender, category, and sub-category. This fee will also be non-refundable.

Candidates will be able to make changes in their name, father's or mother's name, date of birth, gender, social class, medium of question paper, state of eligibility, examination city, educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12), category, subcategory/PWD, address (permanent and current), emergency contact number, photo of the candidate, sign.

So far, 25 lakh candidates have applied online for NEET UG 2024, the country's biggest medical entrance examination.

Education expert Dev Sharma said that in 2023, 1.48 lakh candidates had registered from Rajasthan. Out of which one lakh candidates qualified for Central and State counselling. The qualifying percentage of Rajasthan is higher than other states. Based on the number of qualified students, Rajasthan ranks third after Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

In 2023, a maximum of 1.37 lakh candidates qualified from Uttar Pradesh followed by 1.31 lakh candidates from Maharashtra. Dev Sharma added that NTA has not announced collection dates for error correction in the online application and will issue a separate notification for it.

In 2022, 17.64 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG examination. Out of these, 9.9 lakh candidates were able to qualify. The qualifying percentage of the candidates who appeared for this exam was 56.12. Similarly, in 2023, 20.38 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG examination, out of which 11.45 lakh candidates were declared eligible for counselling. This was also 56.18 per cent of those who took the exam