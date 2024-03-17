Ruckus Over Alleged Paper Leak of JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam in Jharkhand

Jamtara (Jharkhand) : The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is conducting its 11th, 12th and 13th Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examinations. Candidates created ruckus in Jamtara, Chatra and Dhanbad, alleging that the question paper was leaked. However, the administrative officials are trying to convince the candidates.

The candidates protested at JJS Degree College Center in Mihijam, Jamtara. The students left the exam hall and started alleging that the question paper was leaked. Jamtara SDO Anant Kumar reached the spot with the police force and tried to get information about the matter from the students who were creating ruckus, but a heated argument started between the students and the SDO.

The SDO tried to explain a lot, but the candidates were not ready to accept that the JPSC examination was being conducted in a clean and transparent manner. Although the SDO was talking about submitting the report to the Commission considering their sentiments, still the candidates who were creating ruckus were not ready to take the examination.

Students said that the paper was leaked even before the exam was given. This has not been confirmed by the administrative officer nor do the administrative officers want to give any kind of statement regarding this.

In Chatra also, some candidates have created a ruckus by alleging that the paper has been leaked. JPSC candidates have created a ruckus at the examination center located at Upendranath Verma College, Chatra. The students alleged that the seals of the question paper were already open. However, the principal has completely rejected the allegations of the students.

JPSC candidates created ruckus in Putki Government High School, Dhanbad. However, the police stopped the media from entering the school. SDM is also present at the spot.