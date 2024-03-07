Rahul's Nyay Yatra: Congress promises right to employment, apprenticeships for youth

Rahul's Nyay Yatra: Congress promises right to employment, apprenticeships for youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that if his party is voted power in the Lok Sabha elections, 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled and a law would be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks.

Jaipur: The Congress on Thursday promised the right to employment as well as apprenticeships for youths in a series of assurances made by its leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. If the party is voted power in the Lok Sabha elections, 30 lakh vacant government posts will be filled and a law would be enacted to curb government recruitment examination question paper leaks, he said addressing a gathering during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The former Congress chief also promised a legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops to farmers, social security for gig workers and a Rs 5,000 crore fund for startups. The Congress will provide right to employment, Gandhi said. Every young diploma and degree holder in the country will have the right to apprenticeships in the private and government sectors, he said. They will get a one-year apprenticeship during which they will be paid Rs 1 lakh, the Congress leader said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi said, "There are 30 lakh government vacancies in India. Modi ji doesn't get them filled. The BJP doesn't fill them. After coming to power, our first step will be to fill these posts." Referring to the issue of paper leaks, he assured that the Congress will standardise the government recruitment exam process and stop its outsourcing. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Rajasthan in Banswara from Madhya Pradesh.

