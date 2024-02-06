Loading...

Unhappy K'taka farmers' 'Bengaluru Chalo' protest today, Demanding Govt action on key issues

By IANS

Published : 21 hours ago

The Farmer's Association organised a protest to demand fulfillment of it's various demands from Cong Govt

A protest organized by Farming Associations, thousands of farmers gathered at Bengaluru's Freedom Park to demand fulfillment of various demands from the Congress government. The protest seeks increased budget allocation for agriculture, loan waivers, and solutions to drought-related challenges. Demands include reservation for women marrying agriculturists, halting land acquisition for industries, and compensation for Cauvery basin farmers."

Bengaluru: Thousands of farmers are gathering at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday to stage a protest against the Congress government demanding fulfillment of various demands. About 5,000 farmers from across the state are likely to take part in the ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ protest.

Kuruburu Shanthakumar, President of the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association told IANS that the state government had decreased the allotment to agriculture by Rs 13,000 crore. In the budget, it should increase the allotment for the sector and also provide additional funds."The Congress government in Telangana has announced the loan waiver for the farmers and is implementing it.

Though, Congress government is ruling in Karnataka, no such step has been taken. We demand a loan waiver for farmers in the state,” he said."Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should address the issues of farmers in the state budget that he will present soon. The farmers are facing drought and are migrating in search of livelihood. Many have tread the path of suicide," Shantakumar stated.

The protest is organized jointly by the Federation of Karnataka Provincial Farmers’ Organisations and the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association. The farmers are arriving by buses, trains, and private transport to the venue. The organizations are planning to take a rally from the Freedom Park to the Vidhana Soudha.

The organizations are demanding reservations for women who marry agriculturists, stopping the acquisition of agricultural lands for developing industries, making farmers who give up their land for acquisition one of the stakeholders, Rs 25,000/each compensation for farmers of Cauvery basin as they have suffered losses due to release of water to Tamil Nadu.

