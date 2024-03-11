Trichy Customs Preventive Unit Seizes Narcotics Worth Over Rs 111 Crore in Tamil Nadu

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): Trichy Customs Preventive Unit thwarted a major smuggling operation and seized a large quantity of hashish worth Rs 110 crore and ganja worth Rs 1.05 crore from Tamil Nadu’s Pudukottai district, officials said on Monday. Acting on a tip-off that the contraband was stored for smuggling to Sri Lanka, along with the Central Intelligence Unit, the Tiruchirappalli Customs Preventive Unit, raided a prawn farm near the Mimisal village. When the officials reached the spot, the farm was locked and nobody was present in the area.

In the presence of independent witnesses, the lock was broken, and a thorough search was conducted in which several bags containing suspected narcotics were found. Immediately, they confiscated bags and transported to a nearby customs office for further examination. Testing confirmed the presence of 100 kg of hashish and 876 kg of dry ganja.

The goods were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and the Customs Act. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway to identify those involved in the smuggling attempt, officials said.

Earlier, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized narcotics worth Rs 27 crore from a passenger arriving at the Meenambakkam Anna International Airport here on a Scoot Airways flight from Singapore.

