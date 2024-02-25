Drugs Smuggling Worth Rs 2,000 Crore | NCB and Delhi Police Are Looking for Producer of Tamil Films

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 5 minutes ago

Delhi Police and Narcotics Control Bureau are on the look out for a Tamil films producer in connection international drugs syndicate

A joint team of Delhi Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted the drug syndicate at the international level. This syndicate has sold drugs worth Rs 2,000 crore internationally. The Delhi Police and NCB is on a look out for a producer of Tamil movies.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is on the look out for a producer of Tamil films in connection with an international drugs syndicate, sources said on Sunday.

They added that the syndicate has sold drugs worth 2000 crore rupees internationally. It is understood that the film producer is the leader of this drug syndicate and Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against the accused.

Sources said that a movie produced by the accused is scheduled to hit the screens in March 2024. They added that a joint team of Delhi Police and NCB busted this drug syndicate.

"The network of the accused is spread in India, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. Three persons were arrested in connection with the case and around 50 kg of Pseudoephedrine was recovered from here," they added.

Police sources further said that Pseudoephedrine was being smuggled through air and sea cargo under the guise of food items like accused health milk powder, dry coconut.

Sources from the NCB said that the agency is probing the case with the help of authorities from Australia and New Zealand to eliminate international syndicate.

According to NCB Deputy Director Dyaneshwar Singh, NCB received information from the Customs and police officers of Australia and New Zealand that Pseudoephedrine drugs were being sent to both countries by hiding them in dry coconut powder. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the drugs were being sent from Delhi.

It may be noted that Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine and the demand of this drug is very high in foreign countries. It is usually sold at Rs one to one and a half crore per kg.

TAGGED:

Tamil film producerDelhi PoliceDrugsNarcotics Control Bureau

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.