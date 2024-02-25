Drugs Smuggling Worth Rs 2,000 Crore | NCB and Delhi Police Are Looking for Producer of Tamil Films

New Delhi: The Delhi Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is on the look out for a producer of Tamil films in connection with an international drugs syndicate, sources said on Sunday.

They added that the syndicate has sold drugs worth 2000 crore rupees internationally. It is understood that the film producer is the leader of this drug syndicate and Delhi Police has issued a lookout notice against the accused.

Sources said that a movie produced by the accused is scheduled to hit the screens in March 2024. They added that a joint team of Delhi Police and NCB busted this drug syndicate.

"The network of the accused is spread in India, Malaysia, Australia and New Zealand. Three persons were arrested in connection with the case and around 50 kg of Pseudoephedrine was recovered from here," they added.

Police sources further said that Pseudoephedrine was being smuggled through air and sea cargo under the guise of food items like accused health milk powder, dry coconut.

Sources from the NCB said that the agency is probing the case with the help of authorities from Australia and New Zealand to eliminate international syndicate.

According to NCB Deputy Director Dyaneshwar Singh, NCB received information from the Customs and police officers of Australia and New Zealand that Pseudoephedrine drugs were being sent to both countries by hiding them in dry coconut powder. According to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, the drugs were being sent from Delhi.

It may be noted that Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine and the demand of this drug is very high in foreign countries. It is usually sold at Rs one to one and a half crore per kg.