Torrential Rain, Landslides Paralyse Sikkim, National Highway 10 Closed

Siliguri: Heavy rains triggering landslides hit Sikkim for the second consecutive day on Tuesday resulting which, several roads were blocked across the state.

The local administration informed that the landslides occurred due to incessant rainfall since early morning.

Following a landslide in the Shantinagar area of Singhtham in North Sikkim, National Highway 10 had to be closed down. The Panihouse area near Gangtok has been completely paralyzed, disrupting public life.

Multiple landslides took place in the Rolep district of South Sikkim. An iron bridge in the district has been badly damaged. A few houses were also damaged. No casualty has been reported till now.

It may be recalled that a massive landslide hit Majua in South Sikkim on Monday, in which three persons lost their lives and several houses were damaged. Within 24 hours, a fresh landslide occurred in the Shantinagar area of Singhtham in North Sikkim this morning.

With roads being closed down due to the landslides, thousands of tourists have been stranded on the hilly roads of Sikkim. Vehicles are seen queued up on either side of the road. The tourists are currently waiting for the debris to be cleared.

However, the rescue operation is expected to take a long time and so, the Sikkim administration has requested tourists to use alternative roads.

Driver Suman Chhetri said, "It has been raining since morning. Many cars are stuck due to landslides. There is heavy traffic on the national highway and it will take a long time to normalise. I don't know what to do! Tourists are also facing problems."

A guideline has been issued by the Sikkim administration for tourists on road information.

Only light passenger vehicles can ply on the three roads from Mangan in North Sikkim to Gangtok via Rakdung.

Normal traffic is operating on Phodong road from Mangaon to Gangtok. The Naga route from Mangan to Chungthang via Tung is closed.

Sangekalang to Chungthang road will remain open from 5 am to 8.30 am and 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Again Chungthang to Sangekalang route will be open from 10 am to 1 pm and 4 pm to 6:30 pm. However, emergency services vehicles, including ambulances and fire engines, are exempted from the rule. The Lachen to Chungthang road will remain open from 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 5.30 pm while Jima road from Lachen to Thangu is closed.

The road from Thangu to Gurdungmar is open. Traffic flow is normal on Chungthang to Lachung, Lachung to Zero Point and Mangan to Singhtham roads.

