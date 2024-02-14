TN Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's 'One Nation, One Election' policy

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the move of "One Nation, One Election" was "against the democracy and it should not be enshrined in the Indian Constitution".

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution against the Centre's proposed 'One Nation, One Election' policy. Chief Minister M K Stalin moved the resolution, besides another one urging the Centre not to go ahead with the proposed delimitation exercise to be taken up after 2026 based on the census.

The 'One Nation, One Election' move was "against democracy, impractical; not enshrined in the Constitution of India," the resolution said and urged the Union government not to implement it.

"Elections to local bodies, state Assemblies and Parliament are being held at different times on the basis of people centric issues in (a) vast and diverse country like India and it is against the idea of democratic decentralisation," the resolution added.

