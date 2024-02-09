One Nation One Election: AAP Leaders Meet Kovind, Express Their Opposition

New Delhi: A delegation of AAP leaders on Thursday met former President Ram Nath Kovind on the contentious One Nation One Election issue and raised their ire against the concept.

Kovind heads the committee formed to ascertain the pragmatism behind the concept. Opposing the idea, AAP leaders said that it is a serious threat to democracy, constitutional principles and free and fair elections. The AAP delegation included national secretary Pankaj Gupta and spokesperson Jasmine Shah.

Gupta said that conducting simultaneous voting across the country weakens democratic accountability and it would lead to encouraging governments to work only once every five years before elections.

According to Gupta, the current form of elections does not create any hindrance to day-to-day governance. The model code of conduct imposed before any election only prevents the announcement of any new schemes.

Elaborating on the Modl Code of Conduct, he said that any confusion regarding it should be handled at the level of the Election Commission. "This can also be achieved by clarifying the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and reducing the number of phases of elections to be held in the states," he added. Gupta added that elections give people an opportunity to hold central and state governments accountable, but One Nation One Election will deprive citizens of this opportunity.

Delving into its financial implications, he said that in currently the total expenditure on elections is very low - only 0.1 percent of the annual budget. "Hence sacrificing constitutional principles to reduce minor expenses through One Nation One Election is not prudent," he said.