JEE Advanced 2024 Exam on Sunday: 1.91 Lakh Candidates to Appear; Keep Focus, Says Expert Dev Sharma

Kota: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras is set to conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2024 examination on May 26. Around 1.91 lakh candidates have registered out of which, 95 percent are likely to appear at the exam, experts said.

Among the 1000 centres in 222 cities across the country where the entrance will be conducted, there are two centres in Kota. The exam will also be held in three foreign cities namely Abu Dhabi, Kathmandu and Dubai.

Education expert Dev Sharma has shared a few tips for the candidates prior to the exam. He has asked students to appear for the exam with full concentration and not lose focus.

"The candidate should take the exam with the mindset that if he is unable to solve any question then no one else would. This will ensure that the candidate appears at the exam with full confidence," he said.

He advised students not to get irritated by the cumbersome frisking process as it is considered normal. Also, he has asked students not to panic if he/she faces any technical glitch. The issue should be brought to the invigilator's attention immediately. After informing the invigilator, the candidate will be given time so that the matter gets resolved, he said.

The main thing is to concentrate on your question paper without getting distracted, he said adding that the exam will be of three hours so one should give his heart and soul.

The time between Paper 1 and Paper 2 should not be spent on discussing the previous question paper as it may lower the morale of the candidates. Paper 2 should also be given with the same energy as Paper 1. Do not make any assumption about Paper 2 on the basis of Paper 1, he advised.

"Don't be discouraged if Paper 1 does not go as per expectations. Attempt Paper 2 with full dedication. Take decisions only after reading the instructions given on the question paper. Remember, Paper 1 and 2 may have different instructions. So read the papers very carefully," Sharma added.

