JEE-Main Results: Record 56 Candidates Achieve 100 NTA Score; Know All Details Here

Hyderabad: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday night announced results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance examination for admission to undergraduate engineering courses. For the first time in the history, a total of 56 candidates (including 2 female candidates) got 100 NTA score in the exam.

The qualifying percentile for JEE (Advanced), the entrance test for admission to the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), touched a five-year high. While 23 candidates in the JEE (Main) January session scored 100 NTA score, 33 candidates in the April session achieved it.

Out of the 56 toppers, 40 were from the General category, 10 were from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and 6 were from the Gen-EWS category. No SC or ST candidate got 100 NTA this year.

How to check JEE Main 2024 session 2 Result

Open the JEE Main exam website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Go to the scorecard download page. Enter your application number and date of birth. Check your result.

Telangana leads state-wise with 15 candidates in top scorer list for the third year in a row, followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh with seven candidates each in top 100 percentile and Delhi with 6 aspirants in top 100 percentile. The test was conducted for undergraduate admission in engineering and architecture programs in centrally funded technical institutions, and nearly 96 percent of the candidates qualified to appear for the JEE (Advanced).

The examination was conducted in 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu) across 571 centres in 319 cities, including 22 outside India (Cape Town, Doha, Dubai, Manama, Oslo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Jakarta, Vienna, Moscow, and Washington D.C, among others).

The qualifying percentile for JEE (Advanced) touched a five-year high across categories. The minimum cut-off for the general category this year is 93.2, up from 90.7 in 2023 and 88.4 in 2022. The cut-off for general-EWS this year is 81.3, up from 75.6 last year and 63.1 in 2022.

Similarly, the qualifying percentile for the OBC category has risen to 79.6 from 68 in 2022 and 73.6 in 2023. The biggest jump in the qualifying score has been for the SC and ST categories, with SCs' percentile touching 60, up from 51.9 in 2023 and 43 in 2022 and that for STs touching 46.6, up from 37.2 in 2023 and 26.7 in 2022.

Registration for JEE (Advanced) will commence from April 27 and these aspirants will compete for around 17,385 undergraduate seats across the IITs. (With Agency Inputs)