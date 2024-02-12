Three Teenage Sisters Die in Blaze in J&K's Ramban

Ramban: In a tragic incident reported from Jammu and Kashmir, three teenage sisters died after their house was gutted in a devastating fire in Ramsoo area in Ramban district, official sources said on Monday. Sources said that the fire broke out at about 2:00 am in the house of Abdul Latief Lone son of Ghulam Rasool Lone at Tajnihal Danmasta area of Ramsoo area of Ramban district.

In this incident, they said, the second and third floor of the house was completely damaged. Tragically, three daughters of Abdul Lateef of Lonepora Tajnihal namely Bisma Banoo, 15, Saika Banoo,13 and Sania Lateef, 9, lost their lives in this incident, an official said. Confirming the incident, a police official said that a case has been registered and further investigations are underway into the incident.

The official said that the reason for the fire is also being investigated. Pertinently, in another tragic fire incident reported in recent days, at least 11 people died while around 200 others were injured after an explosion at a firecracker factory in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh on Feb 6. The explosion in the firecracker factory triggered a massive fire, killing at least 11 people and injuring scores of others.

Following the fire incident, the police arrested six people including two owners of the firecracker factory in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha Road on the outskirts of Harda town. The Madhya Pradesh government also sealed many firecracker godowns in Indore district over various irregularities in a bid to prevent such incidents in future.