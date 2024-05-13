Telangana Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 61.16 % Voter Turnout Recorded; Madhavi Latha Booked

Hyderabad: Telangana is undergoing polls, with voting taking place in all 17 Lok Sabha seats from the state today, in the 4th phase of the 7-phased 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The approximate total voter turnout by the end of polling was recorded at 61.16 per cent. The final total polling percentage would be announced by the Election Commission tomorrow. The turnout recorded by 3 PM was put at 52.34 per cent.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy, the party's national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior leader Etala Rajender are the prominent saffron party candidates while the Congress fielded among others, BRS turncoats Danam Nagender and K Kavya.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is seeking a re-election from the party's bastion of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency and the BJP has fielded a political novice but enthusiastic K Madhavi Latha who became the controversy's child. A former IPS officer, RS Praveen Kumar and incumbent MP Nama Nageswar Rao, among others, are in the poll fray from former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. A total of 525 candidates are in the fray.

The Congress hopes to ride on its victory in the 2023 state elections, where it defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The polling takes place after a high-decibel campaign, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leaders of Congress and BRS. Besides Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy canvassed for their respective party candidates.

The Election Commission has also made arrangements to conduct a bypoll for the Secunderabad (Cantonment) Assembly seat to be held on Monday.

Here are the major updates:

7.25 PM: Tribal Voters Walked 18 Kms to Cast Vote

Tribals walked 18 kilometers and exercised their vote at Penugolu village under Wajedu mandal of Mulugu District. They crosses hills and streams on foot to reach the polling booth, thereby standing as an ideal for the people who stay in the cities and refuse to exercise their vote. They say that unless the governments change, their grievances will not be redressed. Tribal voters trekked hills and crossed streams to cast vote in Mulugu district. (ETV Bharat)

Tribals walked 18 kilometers and exercised their vote at Penugolu village under Wajedu mandal of Mulugu District. They crosses hills and streams on foot to reach the polling booth, thereby standing as an ideal for the people who stay in the cities and refuse to exercise their vote. They say that unless the governments change, their grievances will not be redressed. 6.25 PM: Ink Mark Put on Toe of a Disabled Voter

The approximate voter turnout was recorded at 61.16 per cent by the end of polling. On the other hand, a polling percentage of 52.34 per cent recorded across the state by 3 PM. Special arrangements have been made for the disabled voters. Ajmira Ravi, who lost both hands, cast his vote. He hails from Suddapalli in Dichpalli mandal of Nizamabad district. The indelible ink mark was put on his toe. Ink mark put on toe of a disable voter in Nizamabad district. (ETV Bharat)

The approximate voter turnout was recorded at 61.16 per cent by the end of polling. On the other hand, a polling percentage of 52.34 per cent recorded across the state by 3 PM. Special arrangements have been made for the disabled voters. Ajmira Ravi, who lost both hands, cast his vote. He hails from Suddapalli in Dichpalli mandal of Nizamabad district. The indelible ink mark was put on his toe. 4.45 PM: South Superstars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu Cast Vote

Telugu superstar Ram Charan cast his vote along with his wife Upasana Kamineni at polling booth Jubilee Club while Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar cast his vote at Jubilee Hills public school polling station in Hyderabad.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan cast his vote along with his wife Upasana Kamineni at polling booth Jubilee Club while Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar cast his vote at Jubilee Hills public school polling station in Hyderabad. 3.20 PM: Madhavi Latha's Reaction

Speaking to the media about the video, the BJP leader said that she had only requested the women to verify their identity and there was nothing wrong with this. "I'm a candidate. As per law, the candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I'm not a man. I'm a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I've only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards? If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared. 90 per cent of booths are compromised. Police do not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. When I asked the police officer, he said it's not his responsibility," she added. Madhavi Latha's Reaction after Being Booked for Interfering with Electoral Process (Source: ANI)

Speaking to the media about the video, the BJP leader said that she had only requested the women to verify their identity and there was nothing wrong with this. "I'm a candidate. As per law, the candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I'm not a man. I'm a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I've only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards? If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared. 90 per cent of booths are compromised. Police do not want to instruct female constables to check the face with the voter ID. When I asked the police officer, he said it's not his responsibility," she added. 2 PM: Case Registered against Madhavi Latha for Interfering with the Electoral Process

A case has been registered against BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha at the Malakpet Police Station after clippings of her demanding burqa-clad voters to show their IDs and checking their faces surfaced online. The case was registered for violating Representation of People Act and interfering with the electoral process. She was booked under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of the IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.

A case has been registered against BJP's Hyderabad candidate Madhavi Latha at the Malakpet Police Station after clippings of her demanding burqa-clad voters to show their IDs and checking their faces surfaced online. The case was registered for violating Representation of People Act and interfering with the electoral process. She was booked under sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of the IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act. 1.12 PM: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on BJP's Madhavi Latha Checking Voters' IDs

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said that BJP was trying to polarise Muslim votes. Reddy's reaction came after being asked about a video where BJP candidate Madhavi Latha was seen checking the IDs of some voters. "I have not seen (the video) but BJP is simply trying to polarise Muslim votes to win but all these issues are going to help Asaduddin Owaisi. It is not going to benefit BJP," he said.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy said that BJP was trying to polarise Muslim votes. Reddy's reaction came after being asked about a video where BJP candidate Madhavi Latha was seen checking the IDs of some voters. "I have not seen (the video) but BJP is simply trying to polarise Muslim votes to win but all these issues are going to help Asaduddin Owaisi. It is not going to benefit BJP," he said. 12.45 PM: Madhavi Latha lifts veils of Muslim voters to verify voters; checks IDs

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha visits a polling booth in the constituency after she lifted veils of Muslim voters to check their authenticity and their IDs. Case Registered against Madhavi Latha for Interfering with the Electoral Process (Source: ANI)

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha visits a polling booth in the constituency after she lifted veils of Muslim voters to check their authenticity and their IDs. 12.40 AM: Madhavi Latha Reaches Police Station

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha reaches Mangalhat Police Station after the Police reportedly took BJP workers into their custody.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Madhavi Latha reaches Mangalhat Police Station after the Police reportedly took BJP workers into their custody. 12.24 AM: K Chandrashekar Rao's Big Statement on PM Modi

Taking a dig at the BJP, K Chandrashekar Rao said that as per the saffron party's own rule, after 75 years of age nobody will take up any position. "So, accordingly, Mr Modi has to step down. It is quite possible. It is up to the BJP people...There is nothing like a bloc. Now, regional parties will be the power in India." He also says, "The voting percentage should be a minimum of 65-70%...That is the situation which is forming in the country (increased role of regional parties), there is no doubt about it," he added. K Chandrashekar Rao Casts Vote; Makes Big Statement on PM Modi (Source: ANI)

Taking a dig at the BJP, K Chandrashekar Rao said that as per the saffron party's own rule, after 75 years of age nobody will take up any position. "So, accordingly, Mr Modi has to step down. It is quite possible. It is up to the BJP people...There is nothing like a bloc. Now, regional parties will be the power in India." He also says, "The voting percentage should be a minimum of 65-70%...That is the situation which is forming in the country (increased role of regional parties), there is no doubt about it," he added. 11.24 AM: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Casts Vote

CM Reddy along with his family show their inked finger after casting their votes at a polling station in Kodangal in the Mahabubnagar constituency. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Casts Vote (Source: ANI)

CM Reddy along with his family show their inked finger after casting their votes at a polling station in Kodangal in the Mahabubnagar constituency. 9.12 AM: BJP MP Sanjay Kumar Casts Vote

BJP MP and candidate from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his family, voted at a polling booth in Boianapalli. Congress has fielded Velichala Rajendar Rao against him while BRS has fielded Vinod Kumar from here.JP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and his family show the indelible ink mark on their fingers after voting at a polling booth in DD Colony of Hyderabad.

BJP MP and candidate from Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with his family, voted at a polling booth in Boianapalli. Congress has fielded Velichala Rajendar Rao against him while BRS has fielded Vinod Kumar from here.JP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and his family show the indelible ink mark on their fingers after voting at a polling booth in DD Colony of Hyderabad. 8.30 AM: Film star Chiranjeevi, Director SS Rajamouli , Music Composer MM Keeravani, Srikanth Cast Vote

After casting his vote, film star Chiranjeevi Konidela requested people to exercise their right to vote. "Please come and cast your vote," he added. Oscar-winning music composer and Padma Shri awardee, MM Keeravani too cast his vote. After casting his vote, Rajamouli said "Show the country that we are responsible and we do care. Please come out and vote." Actor Srikanth too cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Film star Chiranjeevi, Music Composer MM Keeravani Cast Vote (Source: ANI)

, After casting his vote, film star Chiranjeevi Konidela requested people to exercise their right to vote. "Please come and cast your vote," he added. Oscar-winning music composer and Padma Shri awardee, MM Keeravani too cast his vote. After casting his vote, Rajamouli said "Show the country that we are responsible and we do care. Please come out and vote." Actor Srikanth too cast his vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. 7.37 AM: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Casts Vote

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is facing BJP's Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. The saffron party has for the first time fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad seat. Hyderabad has been an AIMIM stronghold for last 40 years. Owaisi has emerged victorious from the seat for four straight terms since 2004. He won the seat by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes in 2019. India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi Cast His Vote (Source: ANI)

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, who is facing BJP's Madhavi Latha and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas cast his vote at a polling booth in Hyderabad. The saffron party has for the first time fielded a female candidate from the Hyderabad seat. Hyderabad has been an AIMIM stronghold for last 40 years. Owaisi has emerged victorious from the seat for four straight terms since 2004. He won the seat by a margin of over 2.80 lakh votes in 2019. 7.37 AM: Tripura Governor Casts Vote

Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Nallu Indrasena Reddy who was appointed as the Governor of Tripura in October last year, along with his family, cast his vote at a polling booth in Saleem Nagar, Hyderabad.

Senior BJP leader and former MLA, Nallu Indrasena Reddy who was appointed as the Governor of Tripura in October last year, along with his family, cast his vote at a polling booth in Saleem Nagar, Hyderabad. 7.37 AM: Ex-Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Casts Vote With Wife

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu show the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha Naidu show the indelible ink mark on their fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. 7 AM - BJP's K Madhavi Latha Casts Vote

BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha arrived at a polling booth in the constituency and cast her vote. She is pitted against sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. After casting her vote, she told the media, "I want to appeal to my voter brother and sisters, that every vote you cast, will not just take Hyderabad and Telangana, but the whole nation forward. Your vote will give the much-needed change in Hyderabad and Telangana." BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha arrived at a polling booth in the constituency and cast her vote. (Source: ANI)

BJP candidate from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha arrived at a polling booth in the constituency and cast her vote. She is pitted against sitting MP and AIMIM candidate Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS' Gaddam Srinivas Yadav here. After casting her vote, she told the media, "I want to appeal to my voter brother and sisters, that every vote you cast, will not just take Hyderabad and Telangana, but the whole nation forward. Your vote will give the much-needed change in Hyderabad and Telangana." 7 AM - Jr NTR, Allu Arjun in Jubilee Hills to Cast Vote

South Superstars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun arrived in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their vote. Arjun made an ardent appeal to the people of the state to come out and vote in large numbers to exercise their right. "It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties," he added. Jr NTR too emphasised on everyone's right to vote. "I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations," he added. Superstars Jr NTR, and Allu Arjun Cast Their Votes in Jubilee Hills (Source: ANI)

South Superstars Jr NTR and Allu Arjun arrived in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad to cast their vote. Arjun made an ardent appeal to the people of the state to come out and vote in large numbers to exercise their right. "It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next 5 years. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell, I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties," he added. Jr NTR too emphasised on everyone's right to vote. "I think it is a good message which we need to pass on to the coming generations," he added. 7 AM - Polling Begins

Voting begins across 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 4th phase of the 7-phased 2024 Lok Sabha elections to decide the fate of 525 candidates, after a high-decibel campaign. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote. He is pitted against Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote (Source: ANI)

Voting begins across 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 4th phase of the 7-phased 2024 Lok Sabha elections to decide the fate of 525 candidates, after a high-decibel campaign. Union Minister and BJP candidate from Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency, G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling booth to cast his vote. He is pitted against Danam Nagender and BRS' Theegulla Padma Rao. 6.30 AM - Polling Officials Gear Up For Voting-

Polling officials clear the EVMs after conducting the mock polls across the state. The mock poll results and the connected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips will be sealed and stored by the Election Officials. The same will be deposited in the strongroom and can be used for verification if and when necessary.

Polling officials clear the EVMs after conducting the mock polls across the state. The mock poll results and the connected Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips will be sealed and stored by the Election Officials. The same will be deposited in the strongroom and can be used for verification if and when necessary. 5.55 AM - Mock Polls Begin-

Mock polling begins at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165. The key candidates from here are BJP's Madhavi Latha, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress' Mohammed Waliullah Sameer and BRS' Srinivas Yadav Gaddam. Mock polling begins at the Jubilee Hills Public School polling booth nos. 163, 164 and 165. (Source: ANI)

Over 3.31 Crore Voters Set To Exercise Franchise

Over 3.31 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in 35,356 polling stations across the state today. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4 nationwide.

A press release from Telangana DGP's office said over 73,000 civil police, 500 sections of the state special police, 164 companies of central armed police forces, three companies of Tamil Nadu police, 2,088 officials from other departments and 7,000 home guards are deployed as part of security measures. All vehicles carrying EVMs and VVPATs are fitted with GPS systems and provided invariably with armed security by Central forces.

Telangana recorded 62 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Parliamentary elections. The BRS (then TRS) won nine seats, BJP - four, Congress - three and AIMIM - one seat in the 2019 general elections.

What did the campaigns focus on

The Congress campaign centred around reservations for SC, ST and OBC alleging that BJP, if voted to power at the Centre again, will try to abolish quota for the above sections. It also highlighted the implementation of five out of the six Assembly poll guarantees in Telangana by the party-led government.

The BJP focussed mainly on how the grand old party will allegedly try to snatch away reservations and allot it to "Muslims" and controversial comments by Congress leader Sam Pitroda on race and skin colours of Indians.

The BRS campaign, led by former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, highlighted the failures of the incumbent Congress government, besides attacking the BJP on various issues. According to State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, about Rs 320 crore worth of cash, freebies and other articles have been seized during the period of poll code.

Rules to Remember

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. To uphold the fairness and integrity of the electoral process, voters are strictly prohibited from carrying mobile phones inside polling stations, says the ECI. Not only cell phones, ECI also prohibits smartphones, smartwatches and wireless set from being taken to polling booths.