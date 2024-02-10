Teacher Molests Class XII Student; Girl Repeatedly Slaps Him Publicly to Avenge Crime

Dholpur (Rajasthan): A teacher accused of molesting a Class XII student was repeatedly slapped by the complainant on stage during the school's prayer service on Friday. The teacher was apologising by touching the feet of the student when she slapped him in a fit of rage, sources said.

The school administration and the local 'Panch Patel' barred anyone from filming the incident. The police had counselled the family of the student to register a case, but they backed away from police action due to fear of public shame and defamation.

As per sources, the teacher allegedly molested the student near the sports room. Later, he felt guilty and rushed to the student's house and confessed to her family even before she reached there. After this, he was beaten by the student's family and reprimanded for his act.

The principal of the institution remained tight-lipped and said that he had nothing to do with the case as the teacher was found guilty by the Inquiry Committee. The committee informed the District Education Officer and Block Education Officer as well.

The panchayat had called for the student's family and the teacher to hush up the matter. However, the student and her family were adamant and refused to withdraw their complaint and summoned the Education Department officials. The principal confirmed that the student had in a written statement demanded the removal of the accused teacher.

Additional Chief Block Education Officer Mahesh Sharma said that statements of the survivor and other students had been taken. "A three-member Inquiry Committee has been formed to conduct an investigation and send the report to higher officials following which action will be taken," he added.