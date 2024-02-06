Bengal Class 8 Boy Smashes Head of Class 1 Student so That School Declares 1-Day Holiday

Purulia (West Bengal): A class 8 student allegedly killed a class 1 student by smashing his head with a stone in the hope of getting a holiday in school that is normally announced following any death, police said. He was arrested on Monday and later produced before juvenile court.

The incident took place in Manbazar police station area of West Bengal's Purulia district. Both the accused and victim were students of a residential school in Purulia.

Police recovered the body of the class 1 student from the banks of a pond on January 30 and sent it for autopsy. Investigations have been initiated, police said.

Purulia district superintendent of police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay said, "We have come to know that the student arrested for the murder killed his junior in order to get a holiday in school."

A day after the body was recovered, father of the class 1 student registered a complaint at Manbazar police station. Probe was initiated and a class 8 student of the same school was arrested on Monday in this connection.

While interrogating the boy, investigators were shocked to find the reason as to why he had killed his junior. "It has been learnt that the student had taken his junior to a pond where he smashed his head with a stone. He had then left home leaving the injured child bleeding," an officer of Manbazar police station said.