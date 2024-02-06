Loading...

Bengal Class 8 Boy Smashes Head of Class 1 Student so That School Declares 1-Day Holiday

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 16 hours ago

Boy Studying in Class 8 Smashes Head of Class 1 Student so That School Declares 1-Day Holiday

A class 8 student was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his junior, who studies in class 1 in the same school. After interrogating him, police found that he took the move to get a holiday in school. Further investigations are on, police added.

Purulia (West Bengal): A class 8 student allegedly killed a class 1 student by smashing his head with a stone in the hope of getting a holiday in school that is normally announced following any death, police said. He was arrested on Monday and later produced before juvenile court.

The incident took place in Manbazar police station area of West Bengal's Purulia district. Both the accused and victim were students of a residential school in Purulia.

Police recovered the body of the class 1 student from the banks of a pond on January 30 and sent it for autopsy. Investigations have been initiated, police said.

Purulia district superintendent of police Abhijit Bandyopadhyay said, "We have come to know that the student arrested for the murder killed his junior in order to get a holiday in school."

A day after the body was recovered, father of the class 1 student registered a complaint at Manbazar police station. Probe was initiated and a class 8 student of the same school was arrested on Monday in this connection.

While interrogating the boy, investigators were shocked to find the reason as to why he had killed his junior. "It has been learnt that the student had taken his junior to a pond where he smashed his head with a stone. He had then left home leaving the injured child bleeding," an officer of Manbazar police station said.

Read more

  1. Former student kills 6 including 3 children in US school
  2. UP: Distressed by molestation, class 12 student kills self; suicide note alleges police inaction
  3. Hyderabad student kills friend over girl, cuts body into pieces at Abdullahpurmet near ORR

TAGGED:

HolidaySmashes HeadPurulia

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.