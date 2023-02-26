Hyderabad (Telangana) : In a case of jealousy, a student of an engineering college in Hyderabad here lured his college friend to the city outskirts, hacked him to death and cut his body into pieces. The victims was identified as Nenawat Naveen (20) from Vankarai Tanda of Charukonda mandal of Nagarkurnool district, the police said.

The police arrested Perala Harihara Krishna is studying B.Tech at Arora College, Pirjadiguda in Hyderabad. He hails from Karimabad, Warangal district. Whereas, the victim Naveen was studying his final year of B.Tech (EEE) at Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda. He is staying in the university hostel. Harihara nursed a grouse that Naveen, with whom he was good friends while studying Inter at Ideal College, Dilsukhnagar Hyderabad, was in contact with his girlfriend.

According to police, initially Naveen fell in love with his junior girl. Harihara Krishna knew this. Two years ago, Naveen and that girl had a fight. Observing this, Harihara Krishna approached her in the name of love. Later, Harihara Krishna gets angry when he learns about Naveen talking to his ex on the phone who is now his girlfriend. In order to get the girl he loves, he plans to kill Naveen.

Harihara Krishna bought a knife in Hyderabad less than two months ago and waited for the chance to kill him. He called Naveen that there is a get-together of college friends on the 17th of this month and brought him to Hyderabad. Naveen came to Hyderabad and met Harihar Krishna in LB Nagar. Both roamed here and there in the city for a while.

Naveen said that he would go to the hostel as it was evening. Harihara refused to allow him to go. Believing that he would come along, he got on the two-wheeler. After crossing Hayatnagar, Harihara Krishna bought liquor and took it to a deserted area after crossing Pedda Amberpet's Outer Ring Road. they both drank alcohol.

After midnight, Harihara got into a fight with Naveen about the girl. When the fight started, he attacked Naveen indiscriminately with a knife. He died before he could get up. After confirming that he was dead, he severed the head from the body. He ripped open the chest and pulled out the heart. He cut the body and fingers apart. The accused was wearing gloves at the time of the murder. He threw Naveen's clothes away.

As Naveen did not return till night, his room mates in the university called him around midnight but his mobile got switched off. When Naveen's friends contacted his girlfriend, she replied that she did not know his whereabouts. When they asked to give the numbers of his friends, she gave Harihara Krishna's number. When they contacted him, he said that he dropped Naveen near Abdullahpurmet on Friday night.

Naveen's father Shankar contacted Harihar Krishna who told them the same thing. Consequently, the father filed a complaint with the Narkatpally police on February 22. The police inquired about Harihara Krishna. When his family members were contacted, they brought to the attention of the police that their son had not been seen for two days.

Harihara's brother-in-law told the police he did not come home since 21st of this month. As the police started investigating deep, the frightened Harihara surrendered to the Abdullahpurmet police on Friday night and confessed to the murder. The body parts of Naveen were recovered from a deserted area under Peddamberpet. Naveen's body parts were lying separately at the scene.

It was found that this murder was done in the most brutal way. After the murder, the police suspected that the accused Harihar Krishna had sent those pictures to some of his friends. His phone has been confiscated and is being examined.