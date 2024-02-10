Six killed in accident involving two trucks, bus in Andhra Pradesh

By PTI

Published : 10 minutes ago

In a major vehicular accident involving two trucks and a private bus in Nellore district, six people died and 20 have been severely injured. The truck collision prompted the truck behind to ram into the private bus. A case has been registered.

Musunuru (Andhra Pradesh): Six people died and over 20 were injured in an accident involving two trucks and a private bus at Musunuru toll plaza in Nellore district early on Saturday, said police.
The accident occurred around 2 am today when a truck carrying two oxen heading to Srikalahasti was hit from behind by another truck carrying iron.

"The driver of the iron-laden truck lost control of the vehicle and rammed the private bus coming in the opposite direction," Kavali sub-divisional police officer Venkata Ramana said. Four people died on the spot, he said adding two others died at the Nellore government hospital. A case has been registered.

