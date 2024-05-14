SIA Raids Multiple Locations in South Kashmir in Non-local Vendor Killing Case

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday raided multiple locations in south Kashmir in connection with the investigation of the killing of a non-local by militants in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district last month.

As per sources, SIA is conducting raids at 11 locations in parts of south Kashmir.

The searches are being carried out in FIR no 87 of 2024 registered at police station Bijbehara district of Anantnag. The raids are being conducted at different locations in Anantnag, Shopian, and Kulgam districts. In Anantnag district the SIA carried out raids in Hassanpora, Jablipora, Arwani Laktipora.

The case relates to the killing of the non-local vendor identified as Raja Shah, son of Shankar of Bihar. It can be recalled that Raja Shah was shot dead by suspected militants on the evening of April 17.

The searches by the SIA are being carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court, an official said, adding that, the case was initially registered by Bijbehara Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA Kashmir for further investigations.

Shah's killing came on the eve of the filing of nominations by Mehbooba and Mian for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Pertinently, a 40-year-old man, Mohammad Razaq, was shot dead by unidentified militants outside a mosque in his village of Kunda Top, under the Thanamandi police station area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 this year. Razaq's father was also killed by militants two decades ago. His brother reportedly serves in the Territorial Army.

Earlier, on April 8, unidentified militants targeted a non-local tourist cab driver, Paramjit Singh, in South Kashmir's Shopian district. Singh, a resident of Delhi, was critically injured in the attack but survived.