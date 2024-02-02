Loading...

J&K: SIA Conducts Fresh Raids in Srinagar in Terror Funding Case

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

Sources said that the raids were conducted by the SIA sleuths in Eidgah and Soura area of Srinagar city in connection with the alleged Rs 85 crore terror funding case. The SIA has already registered a case in the alleged terror funding in August last year.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday raided various locations in summer capital Srinagar in connection with the probe into the alleged terror-funding case, sources said. According to the statement of SIA, a raid was conducted in Saeedpura Eidgah and Ahmednagar locality of Soura in Srinagar.

However, the SIA has not yet revealed the names of the persons in whose houses they have conducted these raids. The raids were conducted as part of further inquiries into the Rs 85 crore terror funding case. For this, SIA has registered a case under FIR number 08, 2023 in August last year. In this case, the SIA raided 22 places including the houses of a senior police officer Pervez Ahmad Dar and a businessman on November 9 last year.

The cop Pervez Ahmed Dar was well known for taking actions against militancy in police circles. But the SIA raid on his house in connection with a terror funding case created a stir in the police and the public quarters. In connection with this case, the police have said that the accused collected Rs 85 crore illegally and used it through illegal channels for terror funding including separatism and terrorism.

The SIA has claimed that the money laundering angle was also being investigated. Significantly, in another case of cross-border narcotic syndicate involved in terror funding, the Jammu and Kashmir SIA last month arrested two persons, including a policeman, for their alleged involvement in the case. The arrested accused included Selection grade constable Saif-ud-din of Jammu and former sarpanch Farooq Ahmad Jungal of Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The SIA has arrested a total of 17 accused in the case.

