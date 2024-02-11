Shivaji Had Challenged Aurangzeb's Power: Yogi Adityanath

Pimpri Chinchwad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a combination of power and devotion and the warrior had the courage to challenge Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's power.

Adityanath, who is currently on a visit to Maharashtra was addressing the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi in Pune. "Samarth Ramdas created Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who challenged Aurangzeb's power and left him to suffer. Maharashtra is a land of devotion and power and this can be seen in Shivaji," he said.

Adityanath said that after becoming the CM he visited Agra where 'Mughal museum' was being built. "I told that the museum should be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj because we are linked to him and not to Aurangzeb," he said adding, "Prime Minister Modi announced a defence corridor and dedicated it to Shivaji Maharaj." Maharashtra has the blessings of saints for hundreds of years, he said.

Adityanath also said that it was a combination of devotion and power that led to the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "We got the privilege to see the consecration ceremony on January 22. The Ram Mandir was constructed by breaking free from 500 years of slavery," he added.

On the occasion, Adityanath visited the Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sanjeevan Samadhi Temple in Pune and offered prayers. The UP CM said that his desire to visit the holy land of Dnyaneshwar Maharaj has finally been fulfilled. "I had read about Dnyaneshwar Maharaj when I was a child and since then had the desire to come to this holy land. My wish is fulfilled today," he said.