Proposal for Inclusion of Over 10 Forts From Maharashtra in UNESCO World Heritage List

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A proposal has been sent from India to include over 10 forts of Maharashtra in the UNESCO World Heritage List. India has sent a proposal to UNESCO for 2024-25 to include forts including Shivneri, Raigad, and Rajgad in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

It is understood that each country sends nominations to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The Union Ministry of Culture has sent a nomination to UNESCO to get the status of the world heritage site for the forts of 17th-century Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The forts include Raigad, which was the capital of 'Swaraj' formed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The other forts are Salher, Shivneri, Lohagad, Khanderi, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his happiness over the development. "The Chief Minister expressed his happiness and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Culture of the Union Government as the Union Government has sent a proposal for the nomination of 11 forts of Maharashtra in the list of World Heritage Sites for 2024-25 of UNESCO. These forts have historical significance, and a legacy of valour, prowess and welfare of the public. The proposal for eleven forts namely Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg in Maharashtra has been sent for nomination in the World Heritage List of UNESCO and it will get the final approval feels Maharashtra Chief Minister," Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said it was a matter of pride for Maharashtra. "Due to this, the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will spread across the world," he added.