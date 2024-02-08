Aurangzeb Was Wrong to Demolish Temples: Irfan Habib

Aligarh: Renowned historian Irfan Habib said Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had done wrong by demolishing temples. He said there is no need for a survey or court order to prove that temples in Varanasi and Mathura were demolished because history books have mentioned it.

Speaking to newspersons at his residence in Civil Line area, Habib said rectifying a mistake committed 300 years back needs an amendment of the laws. "Aurangzeb was the only Mughal ruler to demolish temples. He was wrong in doing so. But in order to rectify it, the laws need to be changed," he said.

"If Aurangzeb wanted to build a mosque, he could have built it anywhere. What was the need to build it by demolishing a temple? Similarly, a temple can also be built anywhere. What is the need to build it by demolishing a mosque?" asked Habib.

​According to the historian, all religious sites are protected under the Places of Worshsip Act, 1991 and the law prohibits demolition of any religious structure. So, it is best to let the situation that has prevailed since 1947 to remain unchanged, he added.

Habib also said that several Buddhist monasteries in the country were demolished and temples were built. "Will these temples be also pulled down? Now, both Hindus and Buddhists worship there," he added.

"During Aurangzeb's rule, he demolished a temple built by Bir Singh Bundela in Mathura and built a mosque at the site. Even in Kashi, Aurangzeb demolished temples to built mosques. There is no doubt about this since the dates are mentioned in the history books. But, should the thing he did be repeated after 300 years? It is a matter that needs to be considered. According to our laws, any building that is more than 200 years old should not be tampered with," Habib said.